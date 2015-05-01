B.B. King was briefly hospitalized on Thursday after his daughter called police over elder abuse claims. King’s daughter Patty, who lives with the singer in Las Vegas, discovered he had discolored urine and was not eating. She wanted to get her dad medical care, but the singer’s longtime manager, Laverne Toney, who has power of attorney over King, refused. Left with no other alternative, Patty called the police, who similarly felt King needed to be seen by doctors.

The 89-year-old Blues legend was taken to a Las Vegas hospital and examined by doctors. It’s believed that King suffered a minor heart attack, but he is currently back at home.

Back in November, Patty and her husband filed a police report against Toney and her assistant, claiming elder abuse. Patty also alleged that Toney and the assistant had swindled more than $20 million from King and was not giving him his medication while on tour. There was also a claim that the pair stole expensive jewelery and watches from King, but no charges were ever filed against Toney or the assistant.

As Gossip Cop previously reported, King was rushed to the hospital last month for a diabetes-related issue. The singer was diagnosed with Type II diabetes more than 20 years ago.