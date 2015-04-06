B.B. King was rushed to a Las Vegas hospital over the weekend for a diabetes-related issue. The 89-year-old blues legend remains in the hospital, but is doing OK.

The medical emergency, first reported by TMZ, was a result of dehydration. King has suffered from Type II diabetes for more than 20 years. His camp has not issued a statement yet, but last October King was forced to cancel a number of concerts after falling ill. During a performance in St. Louis, fans began to leave early because of King’s reported erratic performance. At the time, a rep for King said that it was simply “a bad night for one of America’s living blues legends.”

Shortly thereafter, King announced that he was cancelling the remaining eight shows to focus on his health. “I’m back at home now listening to music, watching moves and enjoying some down time,” he wrote on his website last year. “I think I’m busier at home now than on the road talking to friends calling to check up on me. I do appreciate everyone’s calls and concerns. I want to tell you, I’m doing alright.”

King has not addressed his latest medical issue on his site. Gossip Cop will continue to have updates on King’s current condition.