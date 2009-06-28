LOS ANGELES (AP) -- The BET Awards turned up the star power Sunday as the annual event was transformed into a musical farewell to Michael Jackson.

Here's an inside look at the backstage action.

— Jackson family patriarch Joe Jackson arrived without tickets about 30 minutes before showtime, sending workers and media into a frenzy.

He appeared briefly on the red carpet then disappeared into the Shrine Auditorium.

— Keri Hilson was backstage wearing shades, sparkly socks and cropped pants a la Michael Jackson.

A team of handlers perfected her look. Hilson and her dancers rehearsed in the wings before taking the stage. The crew had modified their routine last-minute to honor Jackson.

— Jamie Foxx had a makeshift dressing room made of black curtains and metal supports in the wings stage left.

A team of advisers rushed him to change clothes before the show began. One person with a clipboard and headset said, "We've got three minutes."

About 30 seconds later, Foxx emerged, having traded his blue T-shirt for a button-down white shirt, and waited for his cue.

— The Rev. Al Sharpton was backstage looking for Joe Jackson after Sharpton arrived in Los Angeles and said he was heading to the Jackson compound to discuss ways to memorialize the late pop star.

— Snoop Dogg, dressed all in black save for blue Converse sneakers, posed for photos with fans backstage and with BET humanitarian award winner Wyclef Jean.