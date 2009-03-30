Bachelor Matt Grant says his current relationship with his publicist Sarah Robarts reminds him of famous Sex and City duo Samantha Jones and Smith Jerrod.

"She is 11 years older - it's very Sex and the City!" the British reality star, 28, told Usmagazine.com Saturday at the 23rd Genesis Awards in Beverly Hills. "I'm the young tall man. She's a real woman - that's what I like about her."

Grant says he and Robarts (who has two kids) grew close after meeting for a drink after he called off his engagement to Shayne Lamas last July.

"Yeah," he told . "I don't really work with her directly, but I am around."

His trick?

Said Grant, "Just making sure that I am getting out of her way in the day is our secret to our success."