“Bachelor In Paradise” season two kicked off with last season’s winners Lacy Faddoul and Marcus Grodd seemingly getting married, however, the couple has not legally tied the knot. Apparently, the surprise “wedding” was a ratings ploy to promote the new season, and the couple does not have a valid marriage license.

As Gossip Cop previously reported, Grodd proposed to Faddoul on the season finale of last year’s “Bachelor In Paradise. The season two premiere of the “Bachelor” spinoff saw the new cast invited to witness Grodd and Faddoul’s impromptu wedding ceremony on the beach in Sayulita, Mexico. Grodd and Faddoul’s families and friends were also in attendance, but it’s unclear if anyone other than the “newlyweds” and show producers were aware of the fake nuptials.

In Gossip Cop’s season 2 premiere recap, we noted host Chris Harrison officiated the “wedding.” Grodd and Faddoul first read their own vows to each other before kissing for the first time as “husband and wife.” The “bride” then threw her bouquet, and there was a wedding toast. But again, it was manufactured for the cameras.

Gossip Cop has reached out to ABC for about the mock marriage ceremony, but has yet to hear back. A real wedding probably won’t be happening anytime soon since Grodd is currently training for the Coast Guard.