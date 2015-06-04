Ben Flajnik may not have found lasting love on his season of The Bachelor, but it turns out he actually had some better luck going online.

The 32-year-old former reality star just revealed he met his current girlfriend, Stephanie Winn, on Tinder.

"I found [love] on a dating app," Flajnik told HuffPost's Here To Make Friends podcast. "Swipe right, swipe right."

The two have been together for a year and a half now, and live a "nice, normal life," in San Francisco, Calif., he shares. The picture of domesticity, Winn and Flajnik live together and also have a dog.

"Live in a quiet neighborhood in the city and, you know, friends all around," he says. "She's fantastic. She's got a wonderful family. She's starting nursing school soon."

Flajnik chose controversial contestant Courtney Robertson on season 16 of The Bachelor, but the two broke off their engagement in October 2011 after 10 months together. Last June, Robertson released a tell-all book on the hit ABC show, titled I Didn't Come Here to Make Friends: Confessions of a Reality Show Villain.

ET caught up with the model, who also dished on why she and the winemaker broke up.

"There was a lot of different reasons," she told ET. "To sum it up we were just very different. I never felt like a priority."