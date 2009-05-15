After searching for love on The Bachelor and The Bachelorette, Jen Schefft has found it!

She married fellow Chicagoan Joe Waterman Friday in a "traditional yet modern" Windy City ceremony.

Schefft, 32, met Waterman, 35, four years after giving up on reality TV romance

"We clicked early on, and it happened so fast," she told Usmagazine.com in April. "We just got along so well, and it was so easy. I never worried when I'd see him again or when he'd call."

He proposed this past September, but a month after they got engaged Schefft was laid off from her sales job. She became determined to have a low-cost -- but high-style -- wedding.

(In fact, during an exclusive Us Weekly photo shoot, she tried on gorgeous gowns under $1,000 -- and shared her best budget tips!)

The small ceremony -- which she promised wouldn't include any Bachelor roses -- included fewer than 100 guests.

"You don't want to exclude anyone, but ultimately I just wanted close friends and family," she said. "It's about Joe and me, not entertaining 400 people."

Above all, Schefft told Us what was most important to her on the big day.

"Getting married to Joe and sharing that with everybody we love and the people who love us," she said. "And the first time I see him and I'm in my wedding dress and he's at the end of the aisle -- I'm very excited for that moment!"

Before she found her soulmate in Waterman, Schefft was the winner of The Bachelor's third season and engaged to Andrew Firestone. She moved to San Francisco to be with him, but their relationship soon fizzled and they called off their engagement in December 2003. She later turned down a proposal on 2005's The Bachelorette.