Would-be “Bachelorette” Britt Nilsson is single again. The reality star and Brady Toops have reportedly split after less than six months of dating. Gossip Cop is seeking confirmation.

As Gossip Cop reported, Nilsson and Kaitlyn Bristowe were both announced as the stars of the current season of “The Bachelorette” earlier this year. But in the first episode, after meeting the contestants, it was up to the suitors to decide which woman they wanted to be the official “Bachelorette.” The men cast anonymous votes, after which it was revealed they had selected Bristowe.

Nilsson was immediately given the boot before the competition even really got going, leaving her hysterical. Toops, however, became her knight in shining armor. After connecting at the initial cocktail party, the contender was crushed when Nilsson didn’t win the vote.

Not wanting to compete for Bristowe’s affections, he received permission from host Chris Harrison to leave and visit Nilsson at her hotel. Toops officially dropped out, and the two embarked on a romance. They openly shared the relationship on social media, and it seemed like Nilsson, who was rejected by Chris Soules on “The Bachelor,” could get her happy ending after all.

Updates throughout the season have showed Nilsson and Toops making progress in their relationship, and he even met her mom. Most recently, though, he had to return to his native Nashville, and leave Nilsson behind in Los Angels. Now, unfortunately, the long-distance romance has fizzled out, according to E!.

Neither has commented on the relationship in recent weeks, and ABC has yet to respond to a request for comment. As for Bristowe, Monday’s episode showed her selecting Shawn Booth and Nick Viall as her final two, as Gossip Cop reported. The season finale airs June 27.