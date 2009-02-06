OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) -- The co-founder of the rock group Saving Abel and another employee of the band are facing charges after authorities say they forced a 17-year-old girl to perform a sex act following a concert in Oakland.

Thirty-three-year -old Jason Null and 21-year-old Brandon Danger were arraigned Friday on charges of forced oral copulation and forced oral copulation on a minor.

Null, a founder and lead guitarist with the group, pleaded not guilty. His attorney says the charges are "baseless" and his client will be exonerated. Danger has yet to enter a plea.

Police say the girl was lured onto the band's tour bus Tuesday night thinking she would be in a rock video. Once inside, they say she was forced to perform the sex act.

