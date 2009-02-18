NEW YORK (AP) -- Hugh Jackman is a charmer and the height of cool.

But ABC's Barbara Walters, who interviewed Jackman for her annual Oscar-night special, says the actor's role as host of Sunday's Oscar broadcast has given him a trace of pre-show jitters.

Says Walters: "He's nervous about it. He's never done it before!"

She adds: "I said, 'What would REALLY make you nervous?' And he said, 'Looking in the front row and seeing Jack Nicholson.'"

Walters also sits down with Oscar nominees Anne Hathaway and Mickey Rourke, and teen rock idols the Jonas Brothers.

Her hour-long special airs Sunday at 7 p.m. EST.