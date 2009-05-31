LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Eminem apparently has flown the coop from the MTV Movie Awards after a close encounter with Sacha Baron Cohen.

In character as flamboyant fashion reporter "Bruno," Baron Cohen flew in above Sunday's award show audience on a wire — and in a pair of feathery white wings and his rear end mostly exposed.

But the comedian crashed into an overhead obstacle, and he was lowered into the audience — right into Eminem's lap, his bare hindquarters in the rapper's face.

Eminem seemed visibly upset at the mishap. Or was it a joke he was in on?

The rapper stormed out with his entourage in tow — and cameras rolling. In 2002, Sparks flew when the rapper was interviewed by Triumph the Insult Comic Dog at the MTV Video Music Awards.