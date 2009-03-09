NEW YORK (AP) -- She started her film career as a buddy to that lovable alien E.T., but does Drew Barrymore have what it takes to direct vampires?

The 34-year-old actress has confirmed that she's being considered for "Eclipse," the third installment in the blockbuster teen vamp saga that launched with "Twilight" last year.

Barrymore says she's "one of the directors that is being talked about, which is great, because I'm a director now."

But, she adds: "You know, they'll make their choice."

Barrymore directed "Whip It!" — due in theaters this year.

She stars in the upcoming HBO movie "Grey Gardens."