NEW YORK (AP) -- He's crossed over from modeling to acting, but Tyson Beckford says he wishes actors and musicians wouldn't jump into the business that made him famous.

Beckford, host of Bravo's "Make Me a Supermodel," says that when they do, it takes jobs away from models.

"You have to do a lot of tweaking and airbrushing to get the same from a celebrity that you would get from a model. A lot of celebrities — I'm gonna tell you right now — they're not 5'11"; they're not a size 2 to fit into these designer dresses, but the designers want exposure so they're willing to make the specific dress for that actor or actress to get them to look good on the cover."

But the 38-year-old says he believes the fashion business is cyclical, and celebrity magazine covers will be out of style someday.

"It'll all come back around. One day some designer will wake up and say, `You know what? I don't want to use Gwyneth Paltrow. I want to use Adriana Lima, I want to use Gisele (Bundchen), I want to go back to the high fashion. I think slowly but surely you'll see that start happening."

Meanwhile, Beyonce graces the cover of Vogue's April issue, and Drew Barrymore is on the cover of "W" magazine.

