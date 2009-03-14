NEW YORK (AP) -- Three people have been arrested and six others hurt after bedlam broke out while they were waiting to audition for "America's Next Top Model" in Manhattan.

Police didn't say what prompted the chaos Saturday afternoon involving hundreds of people outside the Park Central New York hotel.

The fire department says four injured people declined treatment, while two others have been taken to a hospital. Their conditions aren't immediately available.

Three people have been arrested on disorderly conduct charges.

The phone rang unanswered at the hotel. Representatives for The CW Network, which airs the reality show, haven't immediately returned telephone calls.