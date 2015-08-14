Looks like Ben Affleck will be spending his 43rd birthday on Saturday with his family.

The 42-year-old actor was spotted back in Atlanta on Friday, where 43-year-old Garner is currently filming Miracles From Heaven. According to a source, Affleck arrived in Atlanta on Thursday, and went straight to the rented home Garner has been staying in and stayed there overnight.

The new arrangements are a change from last weekend, when Affleck and Garner stayed in separate accommodations -- Garner in a hotel, and Affleck at the rental home. He also appeared to be in a better mood, as opposed to when he was snapped smoking and drinking without his family last week.

WATCH: Are Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Still Trying to Make Their Marriage Work?

Affleck's current focus appears to be his three children -- Violet, 9, Seraphina, 6, and Samuel, 3. On Friday, he took them to the Fernbank Science Center along with his mother, Christine, while Garner worked on her latest film. Following their trip to the museum, Affleck, his mother, and the kids all went back to the rental home.

In the new photos, the Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice actor is still wearing his wedding ring.

Both Affleck and Garner have been spotted still wearing their wedding rings since they announced their split on June 30 after 10 years of marriage. "Ben is not filming anything in Atlanta right now," a family source previously told ET of his travels. "He is only there to be with his family."

Meanwhile, Affleck and Garner's 28-year-old ex-nanny, Christine Ouzounian, continues to grab headlines out and about in Los Angeles. Affleck's rep has slammed reports that he had a romantic relationship with Ouzounian, though pictures of the two having a late-night meet-up on July 17, as well as a photo of her on a private jet to Las Vegas with him in late June, have reignited scrutiny on their relationship.

WATCH: Ben Affleck Meets With Ex-Nanny -- See the Pic That Sparked the Scandal

Ouzounian broke her silence on social media last Sunday, posting a paparazzi photo of herself on Instagram and quoting an Alicia Keys hit. "'She's just a girl and she's on fire' -- Alicia Keys," she captioned the snap.