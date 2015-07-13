The wedding ring is off.

Ben Affleck was very noticeably still wearing his wedding band during the "Batman v Superman" panel at San Diego's Comic-Con.

The panel marked the 42-year-old actor-director's first public appearance since he and his wife of 10 years, Jennifer Garner, announced they were divorcing on June 30, so all eyes were obviously on his ring finger.

However, just a couple of days later, Affleck is now ringless as he steps out in Santa Monica, Calif.

Meanwhile, Garner was spotted still rocking her wedding ring as she ran errands in Atlanta, Ga., where she's currently filming "Miracles From Heaven."

Up until his Comic-Con appearance, Affleck was staying in Atlanta with his family. While he was there, he spent quality time with his three children -- 9-year-old Violet, 6-year-old Seraphina, and 3-year-old Samuel-- and even had an adorable daddy-daughter date at the Atlanta Cyclorama and Civil War Museum with Violet. And yes, the wedding ring was was still on at that time.

Although the ring is off, official divorce paperwork has yet to be filed.

