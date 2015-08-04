More details are now coming out about Ben Affleck's late-night meet-up on July 17 with his ex-nanny, Christine Ouzounian.

Both Ben and Christine smile big in this photo taken at a rental house, where Ben was staying at the time. The 42-year-old actor is seen coming out of the house to greet 28-year-old Christine, who was driving his car. According to an eyewitness, she was also seen driving Ben's Lexus earlier in the day to run errands, and spent about two hours at the house before leaving.

A source previously told ET exclusively that Christine actually "tipped off the paparazzi" about the rendezvous, so that photos would be taken of her and Ben together.

Late last month, Ben's rep slammed reports that the Oscar winner is romantically involved with Christine, calling them "complete garbage" and "full of lies." But Christine is reportedly claiming to friends that her relationship with the A-list star did indeed become intimate, according to People. ET can confirm she was seen at the Hotel Bel Air last month, where Christine's friend told the magazine that Christine would talk of trysts with Ben there.

Meanwhile, Jennifer Garner is currently in Atlanta filming her latest movie, "Miracles From Heaven." Last Sunday, she spent her day off visiting sick children at an Atlanta hospital with her co-star, Kylie Rogers, posing for pics with patients and their families. But while it may look like Jennifer is unbothered by the nanny rumors, E! News reports that the 43-year-old actress is actually "livid" over the story and "eager for it to go away."

Christine was let go by the former couple after working for the family for a "matter of months," a source previously told ET. Her closest friends thought she was being strangely tight-lipped about the reason for her firing, the source added, though Ben wrote a glowing recommendation letter on her behalf.

She also joined Ben and Jennifer in the Bahamas last month, around the time the two announced they were divorcing, though Ben returned to Los Angeles alone.