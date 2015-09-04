Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner are sparking reconciliation rumors after they were spotted leaving a family counseling center in Los Angeles, California on Thursday afternoon.

The estranged couple looked completely at ease with one another as they chatted while on the way to their cars. Neither Garner nor Affleck were wearing their wedding rings as they exited the building, but both were smiling.

The 43-year-old actress, dressed casually in a plaid shirt and skinny jeans, was seen holding a big blue notebook.

This would be the first time the couple has been spotted at the counseling center since they announced their plans to divorce in June.

A source close to the situation told ET that Affleck,43, and Garner's split was amicable, and that the two were in therapy for close to two years trying to make their marriage work. The source added that at the time of the breakup, they were believed to be working with a mediator on the terms of their divorce.

The A-list couple were married for 10 years. They have three children, Violet, Seraphina and Samuel.

While Garner did appear happy walking aside Affleck on Thursday, she was also smiling ear-to-ear when cameras spotted her working out with a trainer near her home in Brentwood, California.