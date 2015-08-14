Christine Ouzounian is on the move.

After the 28-year-old ex-nanny of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner was spotted strutting for paparazzi on the way to an eye appointment at Sears in Santa Monica, California, she left the area on Thursday afternoon for her father's house in Orange County. Ouzounian "seemed really happy" and was still "certainly loving the attention," an eyewitness says, while stopping at a gas station to fill up the tank of her brand new Lexus.

WATCH: Ben Affleck's Ex-Nanny Is All Smiles at Boozy Lunch Following Vegas Picture Leak

Once in the O.C., Christine showed some leg in distressed denim shorts and rocked a black sweater, despite the current Los Angeles heat wave.

Later, Ouzounian was spotted working out, then laying out in a bikini. Overall, she is "still eating up all the limelight," an eyewitness tells ET.

But although Ouzounian has been receiving plenty of media attention lately -- particularly, after a picture leaked of her on Affleck's private jet and she showed off her brand new Lexus convertible on Instagram -- according to a new report, the Oscar-winning actor is no longer in touch with the former nanny.

"They are not in communication. They are not talking," an Affleck friend tells People. "He's focused on his kids and his work. He's trying to ignore this circus."

WATCH: Ben Affleck's Ex-Nanny Drives New Lexus to Sears, Struts for Paparazzi

For her part, Ouzounian appears to be taking all the media attention in stride. On Tuesday, she was all smiles having lunch at Beverly Hills restaurant Il Pastaio with two girlfriends, sipping wine and even requesting an outdoor table, a source told ET.