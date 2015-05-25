Ben Stiller took to Twitter on Monday morning to thank fans for their support in the wake of the death of his mother Anne Meara.

As Gossip Cop reported, Meara, the wife of Jerry Stiller, was a world-famous comedienne and actress. With a career that spanned multiple decades, the Emmy winner made a mark on generations young and old. The Stiller family announced on Sunday that she died on Saturday night at age 85.

An outpouring of grief followed on social media, as Gossip Cop highlighted, where fans and celebrities allike sent condolences and paid tribute to Meara. In response, Stiller tweeted early the next morning, “Thank you so much for all the kind words about Anne. All of us in our family feel so lucky to have had her in our lives.”

In Sunday’s statement, furnished to Gossip Cop by Stiller’s reps, he and his family said, “The Stiller family is deeply saddened to share the beloved Anne Meara passed away last night at the age of 85. She is survived by her husband and partner in life Jerry Stiller. The two were married for 61 years and worked together almost as long. Anne’s memory lives on in the hearts of daughter Amy, son Ben, her grandchildren, her extended family and friends, and the millions she entertained as an actress, writer and comedienne.”

Stiller had been in Rome filming "Zoolander 2" when the news broke. Meara had made an appearance in the original movie back in 2001. Gossip Cop will have updates.

