Ben Woolf, the “American Horror Story” actor who was struck by a car in Hollywood and badly hurt, has reportedly been upgraded from critical to stable condition. According to TMZ, Woolf still has not woken up and remains under sedation and constant supervision.

The actor was injured on Thursday when he was hit in the head by the mirror of a passing SUV. He’s been hospitalized ever since. His rep says in a statement, “Ben’s family thanks everyone for their love, support and well wishes.”

Woolf portrayed Infantata in the first season of “American Horror Story” and played Meep in the recent “American Horror Story: Freak Show.” He’d previously appeared in projects like “Eagleheart,” Unlucky Charms and Dead Kansas.

In an interview about his performance as Meep (see video below), Woolf said, “We’re all freaks in our own way.” He explained that he hoped his portrayal “would make people feel happy.” The actor also discussed his pituitary dwarfism and how disappointed he was to find out that Los Angeles wasn’t more accepting of people who look different. “I just do what I can do to the best of my ability,” he said. Gossip Cop wishes him a speedy and full recovery.