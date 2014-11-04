Benedict Cumberbatch is off the market! The swoon-inducing British actor, 38, announced quite endearingly on Wednesday, Nov. 5, that he is engaged.

The "Imitation Game" actor broke the news in The Times of London, publicizing his and fiancée Sophie Hunter's wedding plans via a good, old-fashioned newspaper wedding announcement.

Under a heading of "Forthcoming Marriages," Cumberbatch and Hunter's happy news is revealed.

"MR B.T. Cumberatch and MISS S.I. HUNTER," the announcement begins. "The engagement is announced between Benedict, son of Wanda and Timothy Cumberbatch of London, and Sophie, daughter of Katharine Hunter of Edinburgh and Charles Hunter of London."

The "Sherlock" star is set to marry his actress and theater director love, 36, just a few months after reports began swirling that the two Brits were a couple. A rep for Cumberbatch also confirms to Us Weekly that he and Hunter are engaged.

This will be the first marriage for both stars. Cumberbatch was in a 12-year relationship with his college girlfriend, actress Olivia Poulet, but it ended in 2011. He subsequently dated artist Anna James until 2012.

He found Hunter soon after, and quickly committed to the brunette beauty.

"It is a wonderful thing to get married young and become a father," "The Hobbit" actor told Elle Japan in July 2013. "I used to think that I'd get married in my mid-30s and have children. But now I think I can wait. I'm no longer in a hurry to get married… I would like to first get to know the partner and build a trusting relationship before making the commitment."

