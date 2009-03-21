LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Tales of a physicist-turned-ter rorist, a boy confronting his grandfather's death and a musician who performs with Coca-Cola bottles are among the winners at the Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Foundation's 30th College Television Awards.

Four honors went to the University of California, Berkeley, at the Culver Studios ceremony hosted by Tom Bergeron of "Dancing with the Stars." Students from the University of California, Los Angeles grabbed three.

The record 712 student videos and films submitted represents almost twice the number of entries received the previous year. They came from 214 schools in 42 states.

Jordan Pack and James Jackson of Brigham Young University won the animated category for "Kites," about a young boy coping with the death of his grandfather. Jennifer Grace of Montana State University won the children's category with "Frog, Chemical, Water, You" about the decline of the worldwide amphibian population.

Other winners included:

— Comedy: "Lucy: A Period Piece," Julie Sagalowsky and Josh Feldman of UCLA.

— Documentary: "Standard Deviation," David Randag and Christopher Brannan of The University of Florida.

— Drama: "Acholiland," Daniel Harrich of the American Film Institute (Los Angeles).

———

On the Net:

http://www.emmys.org

http://www.plumtv.com