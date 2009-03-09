BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) -- The family of Leonard Bernstein has donated items from the late composer's Connecticut studio — including a conducting stool believed to have been used by Johannes Brahms — to Indiana University's Jacobs School of Music.

The donation, announced by the school Monday, also includes the conductor-composer's rocking chair, 39 Grammy nomination plaques, batons, a pencil and ruler and blank manuscript paper.

Bernstein, who died in 1990 at age 72, had a long-standing relationship with the Jacobs School of Music that began in the early 1970s. He spent time on campus with students and faculty and in 1987 established a scholarship in his name at the school.