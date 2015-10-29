"Real Housewives" is going double or nothing.

New York "housewife" (slash Skinnygirl mogul and author) Bethenny Frankel is slated to appear In the next season of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," according to E News.

"Bethenny filmed a cameo this summer, when several 'RHOBH' cast members were in the Hamptons. Bethenny has a home there. She and Kyle Richards are old friends so it made sense for them to see each other," a source tells the website, noting Bethenny will appear in a dinner scene.

While there's no word yet on whether any Skinnygirl chardonnay was thrown during said dining experience, another insider assured E Bethenny was her usual self around the West Coasters.

"Bethenny was Bethenny," said the source. "She was very direct with everyone. She wasn't afraid to speak her mind."

In fact she did just that on an episode of "Watch What Happens Live" when Andy Cohen asked her to weigh in on Kim and Kyle Richards, in all their feud having, rehab drama-prone glory.

"They're in a town where money and attention and fame are really prevalent, and I think it's like an alternative universe," Bethenny said. "They're living this, but then they're also living it in the press, on Instagram, on Twitter. It's a really really murky, and I don't know how they're going to get out of it. Being on television together ... it doesn't seem like it's going in a good direction."

