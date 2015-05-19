Does Bethenny Frankel have a new man in her life?

The "Real Housewives of New York" star caught fans' attentions when she was photographed walking hand-in-hand with a mystery man.

While Frankel has yet to officially confirm her current relationship status, the reality star and SkinnyGirl founder did take to Twitter to vaguely respond to the rumors.

"I can't wait to find out who my new boyfriend is today. guesses? Yours is as good as mine. #idontsuckatmakingpeoplethinkihaveaboyfriend," Frankel tweeted on Tuesday.

The reality star can play off the rumors all she wants, but romantic strolls with tall, mysterious strangers will always add fuel to the fire.

Frankel is currently in the midst of a contentious divorce from her ex, Jason Hoppy. But that hasn't stopped her from looking for love.

The "RHONY" star recently wrote the book "I Suck at Relationships So You Don't Have To," and opened up with Haute Living New York in April about her inability to choose the right partner.

"My therapist would say that I don't suck at relationships and that I give it my all, but if I had to be honest, I think I suck at choosing the right people for me," Bethenny revealed. "I don't think that I actually suck when I'm in a relationship, but I think that I haven't gone with my gut enough."

Maybe this new mystery man will be a better choice for Frankel.

