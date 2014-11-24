Bette Midler has taken aim at Ariana Grande, saying the young singer doesn’t need to make a “whore” out of herself to succeed in the music business. Midler, who’s promoting her new album, “It’s The Girls,” featuring songs from the clean-cut all-female groups of yesteryear, such as The Ronettes, The Chiffons, and The Marvelettes, feels young singers like Grande are relying too much on sex to sell their music.

“It’s terrible! It’s always surprising to see someone like Ariana Grande with that silly high voice, a very wholesome voice, slithering around on a couch… looking so ridiculous,” says Midler. She notes, “It’s not my business, I’m not her mother. Or her manager. Maybe they tell them that’s what you’ve got to do. Sex sells. Sex has always sold.” The legendary performer tells The Telegraph singers now do “whatever you feel like,” adding, “Apparently people really like to pretend they’re having sex. They really like to slap each other’s butts.”

Midler questions to what end are young artists like Grande using sexual posturing to get ahead in the music business. “I don’t know what the end game is going to be. I don’t know where you go from all that sex in your twenties. I don’t know how you sustain it.” Midler’s advice to other women trying to make it in the entertainment industry is “trust your talent. You don’t have to make a whore out of yourself to get ahead. You really don’t.”