Betty White may be 93 years old, but Cecil the lion’s killer, Walter James Palmer, better keep his distance from the renowned animal-rights activist. On Thursday, White said, “You don’t want to hear some of the things I want to do to that man.” The actress, not surprisingly, was appalled by the Minnesota dentist murdering the famous lion on July 1 while hunting in Zimbabwe.

White, who was promoting her new job hosting “Pawgust” — a slew of animal specials and shows to be aired in August on the Discovery Family Channel — told the AP, “It’s such a heartbreaker. You can’t even talk about it. And to see this king of the jungle and personifying it in every way, this gorgeous creature… How can somebody do that?”

The veteran star, of course, joins a slew of other celebrities who have been outraged by Palmer’s actions. As Gossip Cop has previously reported, on his Tuesday show, Jimmy Kimmel repeatedly called the dentist an “a-hole” and his killing of Cecil “just vomitous.” Earlier on Thursday, Gossip Cop noted Whoopi Goldberg said on “The View,” “That was not a hunt, that was a murder.”

Palmer, who has virtually disappeared since his killing of Cecil came to light, lured the lion out of the Hwange National Park with the help of two local hunters, and shot the big cat with crossbows. The dentist then tracked Cecil for 40 hours before shooting the lion dead, and skinning and beheading him.

