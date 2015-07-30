As one of the most famous animal activists in the world, Betty White has plenty to say about the killing of Zimbabwe's Cecil the Lion.

"[It shows] no appreciation of what it represents, what we're losing and how many species won't be here anymore!" Betty told ET.

The dentist that hunted Cecil, Dr. Walter Palmer, has reportedly gone into hiding while his two guides have been arrested and charged with poaching. The guides have maintained their innocence.

Betty, clearly outraged, expressed what she thinks should happen to Dr. Palmer.

"Anything loose they should cut off," Betty said.

Meanwhile, fellow animal advocate Bob Barker wants to see Palmer behind bars.

"I understand that his patients are lining up to cancel their appointments and well-deserved," Bob told ET. "If he was my dentist I would never set eyes on him again."

Palmer's Minnesota office has been closed due to protesters who have swarmed the business. Earlier this week, he released a letter to his patients as an apology.

"I had no idea that the lion I took was a known, local favorite, was collared and part of a study until the end of the hunt," Palmer wrote. "I relied on the expertise of my local professional guides to ensure a legal hunt. I have not been contacted by authorities in Zimbabwe or in the U.S. about this situation, but will assist them in any inquiries they may have."

