Warning -- these pictures of Beyonce's family vacation with her adorable daughter Blue Ivy and husband Jay Z will give you a serious case of envy!

The 33-year-old singer took to her official website to share pictures of their recent adventures in Italy -- where the family attended the wedding of billionaire financial consultant Noam Gottesman and Bianca Duenas -- which included a whole lot of sightseeing and Italian cuisine.

How gorgeous is this mother-daughter duo?!

PHOTOS: Beyonce's Sexiest Instagram Shots

Riding the carousel in Florence's Piazza della Republica never looked so glam.

Clearly, Blue also has her father wrapped around her little finger.

Despite her new vegan delivery service, Beyonce also made sure to indulge in the local cuisine, proudly showing off her delicious-looking pizza and scoop of gelato.

… Even Beyonce has cheat days!

WATCH: No Bra, No Problem! Beyonce Wears a Completely Unbuttoned Shirt to Lunch

Earlier this month, Pitch Perfect 2 star Ester Dean revealed the superstar's super-practical advice on getting a man -- go on Match.com!