Beyonce addressed the protests and violence taking place in Baltimore on Thursday, with a post on Instagram that encouraged people to donate to the NAACP to support those affected by the riots. “People are hurting,” she wrote in her message to fans. “Join us in supporting the NAACP to help in the cleanup efforts and to provide housing, food and supplies to those affected by the unrest in Baltimore.”

Along with her message, Beyonce posted with a picture of man draped a black-and-white flag, covered with Freddie Gray’s name and other victims of police violence written on it. She also posted a video of Time magazine’s newest cover, which juxtaposes a 1968 photograph of civil unrest with a recent picture of a protestor running away from riot police in Baltimore.

Beyonce was previously vocal about the shooting of Trayvon Martin. She held a moment of silence in 2013 when a Florida jury found George Zimmerman innocent. She also attended a “Justice For Trayvon” rally with her husband Jay-Z.