It's almost Beyonce's birthday, but she's gifted us with brand new flawless photos on her website.

Bey poses seductively in a long-sleeved white romper, strappy stilettos, and her signature wavy locks in a series of new pics, but we can't get over how perfect she looks with a new 'do in the photo here. Are "Birthday Bangs" a thing? (They are now.)

Beyonce wears her hair swept back with a few face-framing tendrils and a side-swept bang in the front, looking down pensively. Bey rocks a glossy pout and on-point eyeliner in the rosy, romantic photo.

It's definitely a different look from her last bangin' style in 2014. (Dare we say it's an upgrade?)

On Friday, Sept. 4, Beyonce will celebrate her 34th birthday. She'll ring in the milestone like the boss that she is, with a headlining stint at hubby Jay Z's Made In America Festival on Saturday in Philadelphia.

The birthday girl is also covering Vogue's coveted September issue.