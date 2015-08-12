Yas Queen! Beyonce has landed the coveted cover of Vogue magazine's highly anticipated September issue, and it's as fierce as you'd expect.

While the acclaimed fashion magazine has yet to release quotes from Queen Bey, the biggest names in fashion shared why the 33-year-old singer is so captivating.

WATCH: Beyonce Reveals Body Struggles -- 'I Have Struggled Since a Young Age With Diets'

"The word diva is used for so many female performers, and it often means they have reputations for being difficult, but she exudes charm and a lovable quality," Marc Jacobs said of Beyonce.

Stella McCartney echoed similar sentiments. "She's the whole package: primal, rare, delicate, beautiful, and powerful," the designer touted. "Her appeal crosses art forms, genders, and generations."

"There is a magnetic presence to her," Riccardo Tisci added.

WATCH: Beyonce's Very Practical Advice on Getting a Man

In her Vogue spread, Beyonce dons the designers' high-fashion style, with the cover reading: "Beyonce and the Art of Global Domination."

WATCH: Kim Kardashian Goes 'Makeup-Free' for Vogue Spain Cover

Vogue's September issue will be on newsstands in New York and Los Angeles on Tuesday, August 18th.