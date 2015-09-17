Pure happiness.

Beyonce took to Instagram to share a rare candid photo of her adorable daughter, 3-year-old Blue Ivy, as the two continue their fabulous family vacation in Italy on their luxury yacht.

Sporting matching flowers in their hair, the mother-daughter duo put their arms around one another while smiling big, with Blue Ivy sporting a super cute blue swimsuit.

The fiercely private superstar shared more pics on Instagram of her luxurious European getaway on Thursday, giving us all a serious case of envy.

And perhaps to dispel the pregnancy rumors always following her around, the 34-year-old "7/11" singer also shared this snap of her enjoying what appears to be a glass of champagne.

As for her husband, 45-year-old Jay Z, the two look fiercer than ever.

Bey and Jay are no strangers to enjoying downtime in Italy. In May, they attended the wedding of billionaire financial consultant Noam Gottesman and Bianca Duenas, and did a whole lot of sightseeing and partaking in delicious Italian cuisine with Blue.

