Even a superstar like Beyonce is practical when it comes to finding love!

In a new interview with VH1, "Pitch Perfect 2" star Ester Dean -- who produced Beyonce's songs "Countdown" and "Start Over" -- reveals the love advice she got from the 33-year-old singer.

"She's in everything I do. She's very supportive," Ester dishes about their close friendship. "Recently, she sat down with me and told me how to get a man and what I should do. I told her all my man goals. She had me figure out what I wanted in a boyfriend. It's so crazy, 'cause everything I told her I wanted, that's what my boyfriend is."

"She would be a great relationship counselor," she adds. "She's so cute, I love her."

PHOTOS: Beyonce's Sexiest Instagram Pics

And it turns out Queen Bey is definitely not above online dating.

"She told me to go on Match.com," Ester surprisingly shares. "[She said] if you've been single for too long, get into the habit of speaking to the opposite sex. After so long, speaking to a man could be uncomfortable in a personal way. When speaking to people who might be interested in you, you tend to clam up if you haven't practiced."

Obviously, Beyonce has no need for her own love advice, given that she's been married to Jay Z since April 2008. But despite being married for seven years, she's definitely not been slacking when it comes to putting in the effort to look her hottest.