The Biggest Loser's Nicole Brewer is going from workouts to wedding!

Although she was voted off the weight-loss reality show in March, Brewer -- who went from a size 24 to an 8 and lost more than 100 pounds -- couldn't be happier. She's getting married to longtime love Damien Gurganious -- and she's having Usmagazine.com help her pick the perfect wedding dress.

See photos of amazing star weddings.

"I was like, 'Well, are you going to have sizes that fit me?,' And they were like, 'Uh, Nicole, yes!'" Brewer told Us. "Somebody pinch me because I am dreaming!"

The stylist -- now 162 pounds -- tried on gowns by designer Amsale Aberra.

See more amazing Biggest Loser transformations.

"The difference now is that I can really get into a very fitted silhouette -- one that's even a mermaid style -- and that's something I never could do at a size 24," said Brewer, who didn't realize she had an hourglass figure until the fitting. "Now I know I can fit in something sexy, form-fitting and modern and feel fabulous! This is the celebration time. This is the reward. This is what all the hard work has been for."

Check out this year's Hollywood weight winners.

Brewer, 38, can't wait to show off her custom dress at her August Long Island City, New York, nuptials, but is more excited to see the reaction from her Biggest Loser teammate and future hubby.

"I want [Damien] to ... fall in love with me all over again like I do with him every single day," she told Us. "I want him to be like, 'That is my sexy wife!'"