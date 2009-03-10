NEW YORK (AP) -- Bill Clinton will be sharing a few thoughts with the nation's publishers.

The former president — and million-selling author — is scheduled Wednesday to make a brief speech at the annual meeting of the Association of American Publishers. The topic will be education.

Clinton, the husband of Secretary of State Hillary Rodham Clinton, has appeared before the book community before. In 2004, he was the keynote speaker at BookExpo America, the industry's annual national convention. Clinton was promoting the upcoming release of "My Life," which went on to sell more than 1 million copies.