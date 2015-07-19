Bill Cosby admitted in a newly unearthed deposition, taken over the course of several days in 2005 and 2006, that he used his fame and drugs to sleep with women. He later tried to silence the women by offering them money and career advice.

According to The New York Times, the deposition was part of a lawsuit filed by one of Cosby’s alleged victims, former Temple University basketball coach Andrea Constand. Constand accused Cosby of drugging and molesting her in his Pennsylvania home, something the comedian still denies.

During the deposition, Cosby admitted that he gave Benadryl to Constand to help relieve her stress, and maintained their sexual relationship was consensual. Constand said whatever Cosby gave her was a lot stronger than Benadryl. The TV star admitted that he offered to pay for Constand to go back to school as a way to keep her from talking about what had happened.

At another point in the deposition, the disgraced comedian revealed he asked model Beth Ferrier about her father dying from cancer so she would have sex with him. Cosby also described having had several other “rendezvous,” claiming he got the women’s consent to have sex through nonverbal cues. “I think I’m a pretty decent reader of people and their emotions in these romantic sexual things, whatever you want to call them,” said Cosby.

As Gossip Cop reported, in another recently unsealed deposition Cosby admitted to giving women quaaludes in order to have sex with them. Because of statue of limitations, Cosby has never been charged for allegedly raping several dozen women.