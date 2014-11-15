Bill Cosby refused to answer questions about the rape allegations against him during an NPR “Weekend Edition” interview that aired on Saturday. The comedy legend and his wife, Camille, were discussing their loan to the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African Art when Scott Simon apologetically changed topics and asked about the many accusations of sexual assault Cosby faces.

“This question gives me no pleasure, Mr. Cosby, but there have been serious allegations raised about you in recent days. You’re shaking your head no. I’m in the news business, I have to ask the question. Do you have any response to those charges? Shaking your head no. There are people who love you who may want to hear from you about this. I want to give you the chance.” Cosby stays silent.

Allegations of rape have trailed Cosby for years. He settled one case out of court back in 2006, but the claims by multiple women against the comedian have returned to the news in recent weeks. An alleged victim named Barbara Bowman published a Washington Post op-ed this week entitled, “Bill Cosby Raped Me. Why Did It Take 30 Years For People To Believe My Story?” On Friday, an upcoming appearance by Cosby on “The Late Show with David Letterman” was canceled amid the uproar.