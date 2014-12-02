Bill Cosby sent Whoopi Goldberg a tweet of gratitude on Tuesday, after she recently defended him amid his sexual assault scandal. As Gossip Cop has reported, more than a dozen women have accused the comedy legend of sex crimes, with many of the allegations, though related to alleged decades-old incidents, being made publicly for the first time in recent weeks.

Cosby has largely refused to discuss the controversy, with this attorney attempting to refute many of the claims through statements. But the career damage has been widespread, with tour dates getting canceled, "The Cosby Show" pulled, and the "Bill Cosby 77″ Netflix special postponed, among other consequences. At least one prominent person, however, believes there's been a rush to judgment.

Goldberg, on a recent episode of "The View," expressed skepticism at some of the allegations against Cosby, specifically those made by Barbara Bowman, who said in a "GMA" interview that a lawyer had laughed at her years ago, saying no one would believe "Dr. Huxtable" to be guilty of such sordid acts. After watching the clip Goldberg responded, "Perhaps the police might've believed it. Or the hospital. Don't you do a kit when you say someone has raped you?"

When Rosie O'Donnell noted that Cosby previously settling a sexual assault lawsuit was "curious," Goldberg strongly disagreed. "I can speak to settlements. Settlements don't necessarily mean you're guilty," said the chatfest's moderator. She continued, "You generally settle because you just don't want to put your family through it again, you don't want to keep going through it again and again and again." O'Donnell and Gooldberg went on to discuss how "awkward" it is when your friends are accused of something, and Goldberg further argued that when a famous person is alleged to have done something by one person, more people tend to come out claiming the same thing.

Goldberg lamented that much damage has already been done. "Quite honestly, look, I'm sorry, having been on both sides of this where people allege that you do something — it doesn't matter now," she said. "The cat's out of the bag, people have it in their head." Goldberg further said, "I hope that there is justice for this lady, I hope somebody gets to the bottom of this, but I'm going to reserve my judgments because I have a lot of questions."

"You have to really take a minute and follow the evidence — follow what happened," Goldberg added. "We'll know when we know. That's what I know." That measured response was apparently appreciated by Cosby. He took to Twitter for the first time in weeks on Tuesday night to write, "Thank you @WhoopiGoldberg."

Cosby's tweet actually came just hours after he was sued by a 55-year-old woman, who claims the comedian molested her at the Playboy Mansion back when she was 15 years old.

