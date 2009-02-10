CHICAGO (AP) -- The Piano Man and the Rocket Man are pairing up for a concert this summer at Chicago's Wrigley Field.

Promoters announced Tuesday that Billy Joel and Elton John will play together at the home of the Chicago Cubs on July 21.

The singer-songwriters will perform duets playing twin pianos and trading vocals. Each will play a set with his own band, followed by both bands joining for a finale.

Tickets, which go on sale Saturday, range from $55 to $175 before fees and service charges.

Joel and John started their hugely successful "Face 2 Face" concert tours in 1994. They played together in the Chicago area in 2001 and 2003.

http://web.eltonjohn.com/index.jsp

http://www.billyjoel.com/events