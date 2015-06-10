Billy Ray Cyrus was on hand at the CMT Music Awards in Nashville on Wednesday, and of course the proud papa had to weigh in on Miley's rumored collaboration with Caitlyn Jenner!

"She's always getting into something new," Billy Ray said of his daughter's Instagram post that hinted at a "Call Me Caitlyn"-themed collabo involving her Happy Hippie Foundation. "I wouldn't be surprised at all."

The actor and musician also opened up to ETonline's Sophie Schillaci about his latest family collaboration with Miley's younger sister, 15-year-old Noah.

"We did a little thing last week," he said. "She's really developed a heck of a set of pipes on her. She's really a great singer and she's got great instincts on the music. It'll be fun to watch where she goes and what she does from here."

Miley's older sister Brandi, Billy Ray's date for the evening, chimed in when asked if the entire Cyrus family is musically inclined.

"Every single one of us, yeah," she said. "We each have our own thing, which is really cool. It is very rare than an entire family can do that and share that together and all support each other. That's the best part."

Billy Ray and Brandi even weighed in on Miley's racy photoshoot for Paper Magazine, in which the singer stripped down naked to promote the Happy Hippie Foundation and posed with her pet pig.

"Anytime she can show her animals off, you know, she loves that," Brandi said, crediting the whole Cyrus family's love of animals to Billy Ray.

"We grew up with dogs and horses, he taught me how to ride a horse when I was five years old," she said. "I think it definitely runs in our family, that love of animals."

"To bond with the animals, especially with horses and the dogs...to go out and be in nature, it's just what we've always loved to do," Billy Ray agreed.