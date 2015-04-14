Billy Thompson, the brother of “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo” matriarch “Mama”June Shannon’s off-and-on love interest Mike “Sugar Bear” Thompson, has gone missing. The family has filed a missing persons report with police in Georgia.

The missing Thompson, NOT to be confused with Sugar Bear’s other brother Lee “Uncle Poodle” Thompson, was last seen on Saturday in the town of McIntyre. According to TMZ, he has not responded to repeated text messages and phone calls.

The outlet says Shannon and Sugar Bear are especially concerned because Billy Thompson has been unemployed and had a difficult split from the mother of his children.

It’s been a tumultuous period for the entire Thompson-Shannon gang. “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo” was canceled last year after it was revealed that Shannon was spending time with convicted child molester Mark McDaniel. Both she and Sugar Bear have had medical scares in recent months, and recently Shannon and her daughter Chickadee have fought over money. There’s also been a lingering conflict between the family and TLC, the network that aired “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo.”

Gossip Cop will have updates on the search for Billy Thompson. Hopefully, he’s found soon.