Bindi Irwin had an extra fan in the audience this week on "Dancing with the Stars."

The 17-year-old Australian took to Instagram to share a snap alongside her boyfriend, professional wakeboarder Chandler Powell, who flew to Los Angeles to support her as she performs on the hit show.

"He's here. Thank you for always making me laugh, helping me to ice my foot when it hurts, making me tea and hugging me when I'm tired. You're amazing," Irwin captioned the adorable photo, which shows the couple sweetly cuddled up on a lounge chair.

The daughter of the late Steve Irwin met her beau back in 2013, and she seems totally smitten with the 18-year-old Florida native. Powell is even a global ambassador of her Wildlife Warriors team.

In July, ET spoke with Irwin, and she was happy to gush about her boyfriend. "There is someone special in my life right now, and I'm really happy with that," she said. "Life is wonderful at the moment."

Although the couple hasn't shared a lot about their relationship, they have posted some pictures of their fun adventures, which include canoeing and hiking with friends.

Bindi and her "DWTS" partner, Derek Hough, who hilariously refer to themselves as "Team Crikey," have been bringing home high scores on the reality competition, but the young star admits she only cares about impressing one person.

"I hope that Dad would be proud of me because he is my superhero," she told ET. "He always will be and for many of us, as a family, we've tried so hard to make sure that everything he loved and lived for carries on."

The two main men in Irwin's life are clearly very important to her.