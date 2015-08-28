Bindi Irwin is ready to dance!

The 17-year-old was all smiles as she stepped out in costume on Friday for a Dancing With the Stars photo shoot. Wearing a beaded blue dress and strappy tan heels, Bindi kept her Converse sneakers close by!

Bindi, known to the world as the daughter of the late Crocodile Hunter Steve Irwin, was the first celebrity announced for DWTS' 21st season. "The judges scare me more than crocodiles," she joked on Good Morning America on Monday.

Last month, Bindi sat down with ET for an exclusive interview about how she's carrying on her father's legacy.

"Dad is and always will be my living, breathing superhero," she said. "I'm very lucky to have such a beautiful family."

The teen told ET that she's always had a passion for wildlife, and that she wanted to be "just like my daddy" ever since she was young. In recent years, she's been working with "amazing creatures," like koalas, tortoises and lemurs, at the Australia Zoo.

"I'd just like to carry on in dad's footsteps," she said. "I think that dad's spirit and passion lives on in every single one of us."

Dancing With the Stars' latest roster has yet to be revealed in full, but as ETonline previously reported, Backstreet Boys' Nick Carter, Triple Crown jockey Victor Espinoza, Paula Deen, Andy Grammer, Chaka Khan and married couple Alexa and Carlos PenaVega will all compete in the ballroom this season. The remaining contenders will be revealed on GMA on Wednesday, Sept. 2, while Dancing With the Stars premieres Monday, Sept. 14 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.