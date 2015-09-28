After a solid second week on "Dancing With the Stars," Bindi Irwin and pro partner Derek Hough faced some setbacks going into their third week of the dancing competition.

The two had a futuristic routine planned out to the theme song from "The Jetsons," but when the music rights fell through, they had to start from scratch, learning a brand-new quickstep to "The Jeffersons" theme song with two days left. The 17-year-old wildlife activist was also dealing with an injured foot throughout the week.

"Bindi's in a lot of pain, her foot's hurting her," Hough observed throughout their rehearsals. "Even though she's not telling me, I can see it in her eyes."

WATCH: Bindi Irwin and Derek Hough Overcome Obstacles on Emotional Night on 'Dancing With the Stars'

It wasn't their best dance, but the judges praised the pair's last-minute performance, and Hough took a moment backstage to gush about his partner's progress.

"When she first started, she walked in the room, never worn heels in her life, never danced in her life," he said. "The fact that she learned that dance in two days and went out there and did that, I'm in absolute awe of this woman, she's amazing. I can't even believe it."

WATCH: How Bindi Irwin Hopes to Honor Dad Steve Irwin on 'Dancing With the Stars'

The pair also had some special fans in the audience. "Jeffersons" star Marla Gibbs said Irwin and Hough were "fantastic" and Bindi's boyfriend, Chandler Powell, cheered her on from the audience, where he was seated behind her mom and younger brother. The two also posed for pictures together after the show.

Bindi posted about Powell's arrived in Los Angeles on Saturday, writing that the 18-year-old professional wakeboarder had flown in to see her compete.

"He's here," Irwin captioned a sweet Instagram photo of the two. "Thank you for always making me laugh, helping me to ice my foot when it hurts, making me tea and hugging me when I'm tired. You're amazing."

WATCH: Bindi Irwin's Boyfriend Sends Her a Sweet Birthday Message

Despite their setbacks, Irwin and Hough finished with the fourth-highest score of the night, earning a 32 out of 40 from the judges, including an "8" from special guest judge, former "DWTS" champion Alfonso Ribeiro.

WATCH: Bindi Irwin Shares Intimate Photo as She Cuddles Up to 'Amazing' Boyfriend