BOSTON (AP) -- Larry Bird and Steven Spielberg are being honored at Boston University.

The Celtics' legend and the director are receiving honorary degrees Sunday at the school's 136th graduation.

Bird is now president of basketball operations for the Indiana Pacers, while Spielberg recently directed "Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull."

U.S. Rep. Michael Capuano is delivering the commencement address and receiving an honorary doctor of laws.

Another person receiving an honorary degree is Zhang Yimou, the Chinese filmmaker who produced the opening and closing ceremonies at the Beijing Olympics. He, however, is not attending commencement.