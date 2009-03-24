CHICAGO (AP) -- Former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich has a new gig — as a radio talk show host.

WLS-AM program director Bob Shomper says Blagojevich will be on the air on the Chicago station Wednesday morning, taking calls from listeners, telling stories and talking with guests.

Shomper says it's a one-time deal in a slot normally filled by hosts who are off this week.

In January, WLS offered Blagojevich his own weekend radio show if he agreed to resign as governor.

Blagojevich didn't take the station up on that offer, and he was later ousted from office by Illinois lawmakers.

Blagojevich faces federal corruption charges that accuse him of attempting to sell President Barack Obama's former U.S. Senate seat, among other things. He denies wrongdoing.