Blake Shelton is threatening to sue In Touch over a false “affair” story that was first busted exclusively by Gossip Cop.

As Gossip Cop reported, In Touch published a cover story last week alleging Shelton cheated on Miranda Lambert with Cady Groves. Shelton and Lambert actually mocked the claims when they were first floated by Life & Style more than two years ago. But in the wake of the former couple’s divorce, sister publication In Touch saw fit to re-publish the debunked and discredited allegations, and even included an interview with the “other woman.”

Gossip Cop called In Touch out for its facts-challenged sensationalism, and a rep for Shelton exclusively told Gossip Cop that the story was “absolutely false.” Furthermore, the spokesperson slammed Groves for perpetuating her tall tales, and called it an “injustice” that In Touch gave her a platform. Now Gossip Cop hears Shelton is ready to sue the tabloid if it doesn’t retract the story.

The country superstar’s legal team has sent In Touch a letter once again emphatically stating that there was NO affair of any sort between Shelton and Groves, and dismissing her as an “infatuated,” unreliable source. So far, though, In Touch is standing by its report. Gossip Cop will have updates.