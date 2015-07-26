Nothing like a little storm to steal your thunder.

Blake Shelton's first concert since filing for divorce from wife Miranda Lambert was cut short when lightning struck down during the Country Jam USA music festival in Eau Claire, Wisconsin, on July 24.

Shelton was the Friday night headliner but was only able to play for 45 minutes before bad weather forced him and his band off the stage. A fan even caught the lightning storm on camera while the singer was performing his hit, "She Wouldn't Be Gone."

The "Sangria" singer promised fans he would make up for the shortened set the next time he played Wisconsin.

This must be a sign, right?

His next live show is scheduled for July 31 at the Cape Blanco Country Music Festival in Sixes, Oregon.

While this was the Shelton's first live show since announcing his split from Lambert, it's not his first public appearance. Earlier this week, the 39-year-old country singer returned to work at "The Voice" and later trolled the paparazzi while walking in Los Angeles.

The exes even joked with each other on Twitter about the goofy photos.